JANRIC CLASSIC SUDOKU

Fill in the blank cells using numbers 1 to 9. Each number can appear only once in each row, column and 3×3 block. Use logic and process elimination to solve the puzzle. The difficulty level ranges from Bronze (easiest) to Silver to Gold (hardest).

3 Rating: GOLD

5

6 Solution to 4/24/18 1 8 4 63 1 2 19 5

8

3 i 2 3 7 4 6 9 5 8

7 4 9 2 8 5 6 1 3

6 8 5 1 3 9 7 2 4

8 1 7 6 5 2 4 3 9

2 9 4 3 1 7 5 8 6

5 3 6 4 9 8 2 7 1

4 5 2 8 6 3 1 9 7

3 7 1 9 2 4 8 6 5

9 6 8 5 7 1 3 4 2

7

6

1

4/25/18

