2018 Big South Conference Championship

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office has issued the following statement:

Yesterday at approximately 12:45 p.m. Harnett Central Middle School officials notified the sheriff’s office of a threat of school violence.

Writing on a girls bathroom stall wall was discovered which read “school shooting Feb. 20.”

The incident is under investigation. At this time we do not know who made the writing or their intent.

Additional deputies are assigned to the school today and will remain for the school day.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office takes any form of threat seriously and the sheriff’s office will continue to investigate any type of threat to our students and staff.

We appreciate students and parents contacting the sheriff’s office/school officials with any information concerning any type of threat.

