2018 Big South Softball Championship (at Radford, Va.)

By TOM WOERNER

& RICK CURL

Of The Record Staff

Area voters will go to the polls Tuesday to elect candidates for November’s General Election.

The race for the Harnett County sheriff will be one of the highlight races. Incumbent Wayne Coats is being challenged in the GOP primary by Jerry Rivas.

Democrat Harry Ennis is unopposed in May and will face the winner of the Republican primary in the November General Election.

On the Democratic side, the race for the U.S. House of Representatives in District 2 will highlight the ballot.

Three Democrats are competing for the right to challenge the winner of the Republican primary. Wendy May, Ken Romley and Linda Coleman want to run in November for the seat held by Republican George Holding.

Mrs. Coleman has served as a Wake County commissioner, a representative in the N.C. House of Representatives and was also the state human resources officer.

The Rev. Dr. May is a resident of Micro and a retired soldier in the U.S. Army.

Mr. Romley is an entrepreneur who continues to live in Raleigh.

Rep. Holding is seeking his second term representing District 2 after unseating Dunn’s Renee Ellmers in a primary race two years ago. He faces a challenger in the Republican primary, Allen Chesser. Mr. Chesser is a 17-year retired veteran of the U.S. Army as well as a veteran of Nags Head and Raleigh Police departments.

There is also a contest for the N.C. House of Representatives District 53 on the Democratic side. Two political newcomers are seeking to challenge incumbent David Lewis in November. Retired Denver newspaper professional Richard Chapman is being challenged by political activist Alan Longman.

Two Harnett County School Board seats are being contested in the primary. Jennifer Farina and Don Godfrey are competing for the District 5 seat now held by Mrs. Farina’s husband, Roger.

One the Democratic side, Angela McCall Hill and David Tillman are competing for the District 3 seat. That seat is now held by Republican Jason Lemons who is seeking election and is unopposed in the primary. This will be Mr. Lemons’ first election for the school board. He was appointed to the board to replace Howard Penny when Mr. Penny won a seat on the Harnett County Board of Commissioners.

Johnston

In Johnston County a handful of contested races are on the ballot for voters’ consideration, not the least of which is the Republican primary for Johnston County sheriff.

Incumbent Steve Bizzell is seeking another term while Bill Burgess seeks to unseat the sheriff. The winner of the primary may run unopposed in the November General Election unless independent Terry Hake Jr. can collect the nearly 4,900 signatures of registered Johnston County voters to earn a spot on the November ballot.

All but one of the seats on the Johnston County Board of Commissioners up for re-election are contested races.

In District 7, GOP contenders include R.S. Butch Lawler and incumbent Allen Mims while Democratic candidate Grace Chamblee is unopposed for the November ballot.

District 6 GOP candidates include Tony Braswell and Lee Jackson while in District 5, the Republican candidates are Patrick Harris and Chris Ellington.

In District 3, GOP Incumbent Chad Stewart is being challenged by Dickie Braswell.

There are no Democratic candidates for any of the four races for commissioner.

The largest race on the ballot is the battle between eight candidates for three seats on the Johnston County Board of Education.

Incumbents Butler Hall, Dorothy Johnson and Todd Sutton are being opposed by Jason Barbour, Jimmy Clapp Jr., John Radford, Terri Sessoms and Tracie Zukowski.

Sampson

There are several local races in Sampson County and they are all contested.

The largest of all fields is in the race for clerk of Superior Court. Both the GOP and Democratic primaries feature multiple candidates.

In the Democratic primary, Tammy Grady, Brent Baggett and Jerry Bradshaw are all seeking the nomination.

The Republican primary features incumbent Dwight Williams facing challenges from Chris Fann, Barbara Moore and Chris Driver.

The Democratic primary for the District 1 Commissioners’ seat pits incumbent Thaddeus Godwin Sr. against Willie R. Moore.

No Republican has filed to challenge the GOP nominee in November.

The Sampson County sheriff’s race features incumbent Jimmy Thornton running unopposed in the GOP primary while two candidates make up the Democratic side.

Kemely Pickett is facing off against Freddie Butler in the race to represent the Democrats in the sheriff’s race in November.

One seat is up for grabs in the non-partisan Sampson County Board of Education race.

Incumbent Kim Schmidlin faces six challengers as Shea Autry, Robert Burley Jr., Bradley Jackson, E. Sonya Powell, Daryll Warren and Janice Williams seek to take over her spot on the board.

Early voting is ongoing for all of the races in all surrounding counties.

Early Voting

In Harnett County, early voting for the primary will be today and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the board of elections office and at Western Harnett High School, the Erwin Community Building, Angier Elementary School gym and at Anderson Creek Primary School.

In Sampson County, early voting will be held at the Sampson County Board of Elections Office located at 120 County Complex Road, Building F, Suite 110, Clinton, today and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

In Johnston County, early voting is taking place in three locations. Today and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Smithfield First Baptist Church Ministry Center. Early voting will take place at the Church at Clayton Crossing, 11407 U.S. 70 West and at the Johnston Community College Cleveland Campus, located at 9046 Cleveland Road, Clayton, today and Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

If you have not registered to vote, you can do so during early voting. Polls open Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. You cannot register to vote then.

Comment

comments