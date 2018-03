2018 Johnston County Easter Invitational

Baseball Tournament at South Johnston High School

Game 1 – Saturday, noon, Bunn vs. SSS Game 2 – Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Triton vs. Clayton Game 3 – Saturday, 5 p.m., Western Harnett vs. Cleveland Game 4 – Saturday, 7:30 p.m., Wake Forest vs. South Johnston Game 5 – Monday, April 2, noon, Loser 1 vs Loser 2 Game 6 – Monday, April 2, 2:30 p.m. Loser 3 vs Loser 4 Game 7 – Monday, April 2, 5 p.m., Winner 1 vs Winner 2 Game 8 – Monday, April 2, 7:30 p.m., Winner 3 vs Winner 4 Game 9 – Tuesday, April 3, noon, Loser 5 vs Loser 6 Game 10 – Tuesday, April 3, 2:30 p.m., Winner 5 vs Winner 6 Game 11 – Tuesday, April 3, 5 p.m., Loser 7 vs Loser 8 Game 12 – Tuesday, April 3, 7:30 p.m., Winner 7 vs Winner 8 (Championship)

Teams

South Johnston, Cleveland, Wake Forest, Triton Clayton, Smithfield-Selma, Bunn, Western Harnett

