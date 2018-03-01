3 Takeaways And A Quote From Weekend At Atlanta

By LISA FARMER

Managing Editor

The Dunn City Council approved a time frame during which improvements will be made to Tart Park. The action came Tuesday night in a city council meeting delayed from last week.

The park improvement is expected to cost $1.2 million. Part of that will be paid for by a $350,000 Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant the city will receive from the state. The rest will be paid for with an $850,000 20-year loan at an interest rate of 3.5 percent.

The $1.2 million project involves about half of the park and is called phase 1. There have been no decisions on what will take place during phase 2.

In phase 1 four baseball/ softball fields will be constructed in a cloverleaf fashion similar to the recently renovated Tyler Park. There will be a new press box and concession stand constructed as well, according to Dunn Parks and Recreation Director Brian Mc-Neill.

Mr. McNeill said the walking trail will be redone, more trails will be added, as well as weather-resistant fitness stations. He gave examples of the fitness stations. “A pull-up bar, dip station, body weight machines; it uses your body weight to give the resistance,” he said.

On the land donated to the city by the Bozie Tart family, a multipurpose field will be added on which soccer will likely be played.

There will also be a disc golf course established throughout the park.

In the Tyler Park project, all the trees were cut down. In the Tart Park project, Mr. McNeill said some trees may come down, but not all. Plus, more trees will be added.

The time line starts in early May when a design firm will be hired and bids should be out in July. The goal is to have it complete by October 2020.

. In other action, the city has been offered a donation of property at 511 E. Townsend St. from Spoyle Properties. There was a home on the property that Dunn Emergency Services burned in April of last year as part of training. The city then cleaned up the property. City Manager Steven Neuschafer said the donation was part of a deal with the property owners. There are no plans presently for the property, he said. City Attorney Tilghman Pope was asked to do “due diligence” on the property.

. The council voted to drop the condemnation order for the home at 604/606 S. Fayetteville Ave.

Chief Building Inspector Steven King said based on his early observations the structure failed to comply with minimum housing standards and it was unfit for people to live in.

The property had been condemned before on Aug. 26, 2016. The owner, Lee Brown with Zelm LLC, was given several extensions to make repairs.

Mr. King said repairs had been made, but plumbing is still not done, and the building does not meet minimum housing code. He recommended the council drop the order.

Council member Billy Tart was concerned because the council had been dealing with the structure so long, but he did vote to drop the order on the condition Mr. King “stay on top of this.”

• Dunn Council members passed a proclamation designating February as Black History Month. Dunn Mayor Pro Tem Frank McLean read the proclamation.

• The council approved closing sections of Downtown Dunn for Boogie on Broad on April 19, May 17 and June 21 — all Thursdays.

• The council approved spending $20,000 to purchase new Christmas decorations. Mosca Design is offering a 33 percent discount on decorations during January and February. Mr. Neuschafer said half of the city’s current decorations are 24 or more years old.

• The city’s budget retreat has been set for Tuesday, March 20. It will be held in the Dunn Community Building at 205 Jackson Road starting at 8:30 a.m. The meeting is open to the public.

• The council passed a resolution to place areas which have been annexed since April 25, 2011, into electoral wards. An example is Rooms to Go will now be in Ward 3. All the properties are commercial.

• The council voted to award T.A. Loving Company the contract to improve failing water infrastructure on East Bay Street from CSX Railroad to South Clinton Avenue. The bid is for $139,915.

• Donald Alton Smith and J. Nowell Smith were appointed to the Cemetery Board. There are still two vacancies.

