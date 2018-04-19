5 Best Teams So Far

At this point, teams and drivers have revealed their true colors. We know, for the most part, who is contending this season and who is not. Who is good, and who is not-sogood.

And that’s all well and fine, but it’s not … fun, you know? So instead of just rehashing who had a good weekend at Bristol (Kyle Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and … that’s about it!), let’s try to make this a little more interesting. Presenting, our NASCAR Power Rankings. We’ll rank the top five teams periodically throughout the season, to see how teams evolve (and when they don’t).

And, since this is our first Power Rankings, there’s a bit of surprise for our top spot. Now, without further ado…

5. Chip Ganassi Racing: Could have gone with a few teams here — Richard Childress Racing and Hendrick Motorsports both had some case — but ultimately our fifth spot goes to CGR.

It’s only a two-man team between Kyle Larson and Jamie McMurray, but Larson more than pulls his weight. He’s ninth overall in the points standings by virtue of his three Top-10’s, and that’s after narrowly missing out on his first win at Bristol this week. As for McMurray, it’s been a forgettable year for him overall, but he finish third at Texas. Look for Larson to get back to his winning ways from 2017 soon, especially if Monday’s rain-delayed race (where he came in second) was any indication.

4. Furniture Row Racing: Martin Truex Jr. is a one-man wrecking crew for Furniture Row, even if the last two weeks for him haven’t been so sterling.

He’s won three poles and a race already this season, plus four other Top 10’s.

Now, back-to-back races outside the Top 25 isn’t anything to brag about, but that’s more exception than rule with Truex.

Even last year, when he won his first Cup Series championship, it took until the middle and end of the season for him to start ripping off wins. We’ll get there again, make no mistake about that. Just give the man some time to get to his mileand- a-half tracks.

3. Joe Gibbs Racing: This is where it gets interesting. The gap between the bottom two and top three teams in this week’s rankings are fairly substantial, because while CGR and Furniture Row have been good this season, these three teams have been great. Coming in third place in our rankings is Joe Gibbs Racing, led by the current Cup Series leader, Kyle Busch. He has back-to-back wins, plus three other second-place finishes, in eight races so far. Talk about impressive.

But for as good as Busch has been, the reason Gibbs isn’t higher is because the team depth isn’t quite there yet. Denny Hamlin is eighth in the standings with three Top-5’s of his own, but Erik Jones (12th overall) and Daniel Suarez (24th) have just one Top-5 between them. If Hamlin can get back to running like he was at the end of 2017, then Gibbs could end up with two drivers on deep playoff runs. Otherwise? It’ll be more of Kyle Busch with the ‘S’ on his chest.

2. Stewart-Haas Racing: Yes, I know SHR has more wins than any other team.

Yes, they have three drivers in the Top 10 in points (Kevin Harvick is third, Clint Bowyer is fourth, and Kurt Busch is 10th) and a fourth just outside (Aric Almirola in 11th).

But here’s the thing. That ridiculous run they opened the season on? It’s finally leveling out some. Almirola led on the last lap of the Daytona 500, which gave many pundits hope that he would break out this year. Maybe he will. But for now, no Top-5’s, three Top-10’s? He’s good enough to make the playoffs, but not good enough to truly compete. Bowyer has been a surprise in his second season with SHR, but can he keep it up? As for Kurt Busch, he’s the definition of a wild card — one week he’ll be Top 10-caliber, the next he’s riding back in the 20s. Harvick is the only true stud Stewart-Haas has, but his teammates have been giving him some help so far. If they were just a little more consistent…

1. Team Penske: Yes, the team with no wins beats out the team with four!

Surely there can’t be an explanation for this?

Let me explain the reasoning here. No, Penske has no wins this season (unless you’re counting the Duels that determine Daytona 500 qualifying). It has the same seven Top-5’s as SHR, and fewer than Gibbs’ 10. But you know what it does have? Three guys in Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, and Brad Keselowski who can beat you any week at any track. Blaney has led serious laps (and looked dominant doing it) at both Daytona and Bristol this year, two situations as different as can be. Logano has been the most consistent driver in the Cup Series this season, even surpassing Kyle Busch in that realm. And Keselowski, despite being the streakiest of the three, already finished second at Atlanta and fourth at Fontana.

If you compare the overall points of Penske’s three drivers with the top three from either SHR or Gibbs, Penske comes out ahead. The wins haven’t come yet, but everything that leads to winning is there.

The victories will come soon enough, mind you … and if they don’t, these power rankings will look a heck of a lot different next time.

— Brendan Marks, Charlotte Observer

Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 McDonald’s Chevrolet, and Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Skittles Toyota, make contact during the rain delayed Monster Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Monday.

SEAN GARDNER FOR NASCAR

