Retired U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class A.J. Austin Jr., 70, of Lillington died Monday, March 12, 2018, at the VA Medical Center in Durham. He was born in Jersey City, N.J., son of the late Alfred Joseph Austin Sr. and Anna May Henneberg. Mr. Austin was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He enjoyed music, history, nature and collecting many things. He also enjoyed watching all types of sporting events. He was preceded in death by a brother and seven sisters.

Survivors include his wife, Bobbie Ann McDaniel Austin; daughter, Priscilla Joy Austin of Sanford; son, John Austin and wife Krista of Lillington; grandchildren, Riley Skye Austin and Samye Rayn Austin; brother, Lee Gerald “Jerry” Austin and wife Nancy; sister, Jennifer “Jen” Lorretta Startup and husband Alan; and brother, Lemuel “Lem” Garret Austin and wife Rosetta, all of New York.

The family will receive friends at the home Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The MDS Foundation, 4573 S. Broad St., Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620; or the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 S. Clark St., Arlington, VA 22202.

Arrangements by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington

