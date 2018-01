Daily Record Photo/Tom Woerner – This was the scene Friday afternoon on Leslie Campbell Avenue near Buies Creek, where one person died in a car accident. Fire and rescue officials on the scene confirmed that Nicholas John Peede, 33, of Coats lost his life in the accident. Family officials reported his body was found outside the car and that he may have been outside the car for several hours. Mr. Peede was a graduate of Triton High School and his mother is a teacher at the school.

