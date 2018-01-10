Aaron L. “Pete” Allen, 71, of 1313 Wagstaff Road, Fuquay-Varina, died Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, at his home.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday at Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1305 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina, by Pastor Anthony Farrar. Burial will be at the Allen Family Cemetery, Fuquay-Varina.

Survivors include his wife, Jennie Spears Allen; daughters, Joyce McClain of Raleigh, Audrey Allen of Garner, Tonya Speed of Greensboro, Sonya Speed of Fuquay-Varina and Lasonya Melvin of St. Pauls; sons, Israel Allen of Raleigh and Monte Johnson of Raleigh; sisters, Evelyn Hollingsworth (Marshall) of Fuquay-Varina, Charlotte Davenport (Rodney) of Raleigh and Rosalyn Bowen of Raleigh; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. at Dafford Funeral Home, Angier. Visitation will be Friday from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at the church.

