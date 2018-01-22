About The Cooperative Extension

The North Carolina Cooperative Extension is a strategic partnership of N.C. State Extension, the Cooperative Extension Program at N.C. A& T State University, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's

National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA), and local government partners statewide. Extension delivers researchbased education and technology from N.C. State and N.C. A& T that enriches the lives, land and economy of North Carolinians. Extension professionals in all 100 counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee provide educational programs specializing in agriculture, youth, communities, health and the environment.

