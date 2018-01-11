Agnes W. Phelps, 100

Agnes Cornelia Wilkins Phelps, 100, of 702 Tucker St., Four Oaks, died Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at her residence.

Mrs. Phelps was born on Dec. 4, 1917, in Johnston County to the late Charnie Longbranch and Mamie Ila Wallace Wilkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Edward Phelps; son, Charles Phelps; daughter, Margaret P. Batten; and brothers, Merlin Wilkins and Herman Wilkins. Mrs. Phelps was a homemaker, avid quilter and was a member of Piney Grove PFWB Church.

Graveside services will be held 3 p.m. Friday at Piney Grove PFWB Church Cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. Calvin Edgerton.

Survivors include her daughter, Dianne Harper of Four Oaks; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 at Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Four Oaks and other times at the home.

Flowers are welcomed, however, memorials maybe made to The Lighthouse Ministries, 9856 N.C. 210, Four Oaks, NC 27524.

Arrangements by Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Four Oaks.

