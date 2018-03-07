Agriculture Laws In California

The following is excerpted from a blog post written by our friend, Ron Ludekens, president of the L.E. Cooke Company, one of the largest wholesale growers of bareroot fruit and nut trees in all of North America.

His company, opened in 1947 in Visalia, Calif., has been forced to shut down due to the current political posturing toward agriculture in California. I offer this as a heads up to you, as some of the agriculture laws recently enacted there (like community property water rights) have in recent years found their way eastward into North Carolina, but fortunately have not been enacted — at least not yet.

We have known Ron for many years and enjoyed his yearly visits to our nursery in Coats and the discussions that ensued. He has grown to be a friend, one who we have found to be honest, resourceful and fair in his assessments of a situation. I wanted you to know about his troubles because half of the fruits, vegetables and nuts consumed in North America come from California, along with about 20 percent of our nation’s milk. Those are significant numbers. Continued maintenance of supplies at those levels will undoubtedly be shifted to Central America and China — neither of which ranks very high in worker protection standards or EPA consumer surveillance laws. I now present a few excerpts from Ron Ludekens’ blog post “L.E. Cooke Co Bare Root Nursery Division Closure:” “California is not friendly to businesses, especially ones like ours that are labor intensive. Sixty to 65 percent of our cost is labor. We have always tried to pay our year-round employees as best we could afford even while competing in a nationwide market. California minimum starting wages will be $11 Jan. 1 and will rise to $15 per hour over the next few years. Approximately half of our [yearly] labor costs come during harvest and shipping season and 60 percent of that labor [group] are temporaries who earn minimum wage. The escalating minimum wage also puts upward pressure on wages for all our other year-round employees. This is competing against labor in other grower nursery states at $7.25 an hour (less than half the cost of our future minimum wage) and [as the] Worker’s Compensation is only a suggestion in some states, or not fully mandated as it is in California, where it amounts to roughly 11 percent of the cost of labor. One option was to look at being only a West Coast nursery and abandon the rest of the country who can buy trees cheaper from the Southeast.

“[…] Water costs currently are directly tied to [the] electricity used for pumping. The state of California’s elected officials overwhelmingly think agriculture wastes water and is building systems to measure, monitor, report and penalize water users. Fees are proposed that will be in addition to the direct pumping costs with the goal of using the fees as incentive to cut water use and support the ever-growing bureaucracy to regulate it. The fact is we already invested hundreds of thousands of dollars to convert to 100 percent field drip irrigation which cut the water usage to one third of our former usage. While we feel we could meet the reduced water allotments rumored to be coming, there would be dramatically increased costs to monitor and report as well as pay for the state bureaucracy to manage the mess.

“We have some fuel pumps. The Water Quality Board and Air Quality boards continue to make more regulations and more reports requiring more regulatory staff to process them and more fees to pay for the staff to make more regulations and more reports. You get the drift. We have some great double-walled tanks to get rid of if you are interested. “[…] Speaking of water quality boards — Nitrogen usage reports by crop are now required. That might be fine for almond growers or alfalfa growers where the usage rates are known. But try that on a row of nursery stock with multiple varieties in a row and hundreds or even thousands of varieties planted in over 600plus acres where there is no data on nitrogen use of field grown nursery crops. Even our budwood [a portion of a stem or branch with a vegetative bud(s) used in propagation for budding or grafting] orchard does not have measurable harvests to count against nitrogen use because we harvest budwood, graft wood, hardwood cuttings, softwood cuttings and seed instead of fruit, let alone ornamentals with no fruit at all. This land needs a crop that can be measured and monitored to satisfy the needs of the regulators.

“[…] We have introduced over 150 cultivars to the trade over the years. There were several more we were planning to introduce that were put on the shelf because of the planned closure. Some recently introduced products are just getting ramped up in the trade and still hardly known. Some other really exciting ones never saw the light of day. We are looking to license some of these and need to get them into the hands of other growers before the budwood orchards are removed and the trees lost forever. The history and memories from our budwood orchards have been emotionally crushing knowing they will likely be gone.

“[…] All of the above are bricks in a wall. None individually is insurmountable. Actually, even all together, there is probably a way through them, although different than what we have been doing. The last brick in the wall is the change in overtime rules for California agriculture. California has long had overtime rules and those rules have just been dramatically changed for agricultural workers. We will be at time and a half for wages over 40 hours a week or 8 hours a day this winter. In the past, the ag rules had overtime at 60 hours a week and 10 hours a day. It is harvest and shipping season where we bump into that as a major problem and cost. Yet in other nursery states, our competitors have no overtime laws to add cost. So to avoid the overtime issues, more labor could be hired, if it could be found. We currently hire 300 seasonal workers to get 200 to stick. Hiring almost double that is an impossible task, not to mention stretching our management structure beyond capacity. Then, it would require additional tree diggers to keep up with the volume, at a cost of close to $200,000.00 [for each one].

“[…] Finally, we will miss the many friends we have made in this industry. […] We have a lot of good customers and many of them have become family friends as well. That is part of the beauty of this industry — great people. — Ron Ludekens, President” Fred Robinson is the owner of Rabbit Ridge Nursery in Coats.

Reach him at Fred@RabbitRidgeNursery.com or call 910-897-2639.

INCREDIBLE EDIBLES

FRED ROBINSON

Comment

comments