Al Griffin, 70, of Mamers died Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at home after a long battle with cancer.

Mr. Griffin was born in Lee County, son of the late William Samuel “W.S.” and Nadine Brown Griffin. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Chalmers Griffin.

Mr. Griffin graduated from Boone Trail High School, before attending Campbell College. Mr. Griffin worked as the store manager at NAPA Auto Parts in Lillington where he was employed for nearly 20 years, while specializing in automotive paint and body work. He then transitioned to AutoZone where he managed stores in Dunn and Sanford for 20 years.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Antioch Baptist Church in Mamers with the Rev. Dan Deaton officiating.

Survivors include a daughter, Krisy Griffin of Dunn; son, Al Griffin Jr. of Mamers; granddaughter, Haylee Brooke Smith of Wilmington; and brother, J.D. Griffin of Mamers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Duke Cancer Center, 20 Duke Medicine Circle, Durham, NC 27710.

Arrangements by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington.

