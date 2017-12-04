Al Griffin, 70, of Mamers died Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at home. Arrangements will be announced by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington.

Eleonore Hartmann Kelly, 79, of the Deep River community, Sanford, died Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, at Central Carolina Hospital.

She was born in Weingarten, Germany, on March 18, 1938, to the late Heinrich Hartmann and Martha Schaufelberger Hartmann. She was preceded in death by a son, Gene Patrick “Pat” Kelly. Mrs. Kelly received her college education in Germany with a degree in office management. She then traveled to New York where she worked as a nanny. Upon her return to Germany, she met her husband of 56 years, Ernest Clifford Kelly, who was serving in the U.S. Army. They returned to Mr. Kelly’s hometown of Deep River in Lee County and raised their family while she worked as a teacher’s assistant at Deep River Elementary School. She also worked at J.C. Penney Department Store.

The family will receive friends today from 4 to 5 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Flat Springs Baptist Church and other times at the family home. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church with Dr. Gary McCollough officiating.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include a son, Michael Ernest Kelly of Carolina Beach; daughters, Susan Kelly Brown and husband Jimmy of Broadway, and Annette Kelly Fawcett of Sanford; brothers, Wolfgang Hartmann and Gerd Hartmann, both of Karlsruhe, Germany; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home.

Linda R. Murchison, 67, of 229 McKenzie Road, Apt. E, Spring Lake, died Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville.

Arrangements will be announced by Dafford Funeral Home, Dunn.

Emily Jo Norris, 67, of Dunn died Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

She was born in High Point on Jan. 24, 1950, daughter of the late Osbert and Lucile Lucas Pipkin. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Eddie “Heavy” Allen.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Devotional Gardens Cemetery, Dunn, with the Rev. Jerome Pope officiating.

Survivors include her son, Gerald R. Tew and wife Jane of Angier; granddaughters, Brittaney Pittman and husband Josh of Angier and Leigh Holder of Erwin; and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends following the service and other times at the home of Gerald Tew.

Arrangements by Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home.

Samuel Tony Wallace, 72, of Dunn died Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

He was preceded in death by a son, Tony R. Wallace; and his parents, Frank and Lela Wallace.

A service will be held at a later date.

Survivors include a daughter, Angela McLamb and husband Randy of Erwin; son, Ricky Wallace of Erwin; and grandchildren, Aaron Massengill of Erwin and Jeremy McLamb of Meadow.

Arrangements by West & Dunn Funeral Home, Erwin.

