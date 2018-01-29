Alavia Barbour, 94, of Fuquay-Varina died Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton Barbour; and son, Louis Barbour.

Funeral services will be held noon today at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

Survivors include children, Paul (Barbara) and Sandra; grandchildren, Barry and Pam; great-grandchildren, Bryan and Ashlyn; and sisters, Margey Webb and Shelby Braswell.

The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. before the funeral and other times at the home of Paul Barbour, 28 Barbour Lane, Fuquay-Varina.

Arrangements by Williford Funeral Home.

Alavia Barbour

Comment

comments