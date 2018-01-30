Alexis McLeod, 19, died Friday, Jan. 26, 2016, due to injuries sustained in a car accident on Sept. 5, 2017. She was born Oct. 17, 1998. She enjoyed many extracurricular activities such as volleyball, drama and chorus.

Funeral services will be held this morning at 11 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

Survivors include her mother, Shanon Matthews; brother, Ethan Carroll, both of the home (Angier); her father, Danny McLeod of Garner; maternal grandparents, Danny and Debbie Matthews of Willow Spring; paternal grandparents, Roger and Rhonda Earley of Raleigh and Tommy and Wendy McLeod of Missouri; and paternal great-grandmother, Virginia Poole of Raleigh.

Alexis McLeod

