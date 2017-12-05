Alice F. Little, 64, of 90 Dry Brooks Circle, Apt. 208, Lillington, died Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, at SECU Hospice House, Smithfield.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. today at Dafford Funeral Home, 50 Tippet Road, Angier, by the Rev. Alonzo Burnett. Burial will be at Angier Community Cemetery.

Survivors include her husband, Barry Little Jr.; children, Banita Sanders (Wayne), Torri Bryant (Samuel) and Latosha Little; brother, Edward Blalock (Elaine); seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter, Banita P. Sanders, 205 Barbour Road, Smithfield.

