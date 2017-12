Alice Johnson Smith, 70, died Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, at 122 Albert Drive, Goldsboro.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Coats Church of God of Prophecy, 7819 E. N.C. 27, Coats. Interment will be at Riverside Community Cemetery, Gentry Road, Erwin.

Viewing will be Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Coats Church of God of Prophecy.

The family will be at the family home, 905 Magnolia Lane, Dunn.

Arrangements by Sanders Funeral Home, Smithfield.

