Aline H. Kelly, 96, of Lillington died Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, at her home. She was born in Harnett County and lived there all her life. She was a lifelong and the oldest female member of Ephesus Presbyterian Church in Lillington. She enjoyed cooking, baking, quilting and doing word search puzzles. She was well known for her homemade chocolate pies. Mrs. Kelly was preceded in death by her mother, Donnie Holder Kelly; her husband, Irenous Kelly; sons, Roy and Ray Kelly; brother, Leo Kelly; and sister, Barbara Kelly Adkison.

A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday at Ephesus Presbyterian Church in Lillington with the Rev. Bert Pitchford officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Survivors include sons, Ronald Kelly and wife Barbara of Lillington, and John Kelly of Lillington; grandchildren, Sharon LaPlante and Heather Redd; great-grandchildren, John Furr, Andrew Maxwell, Rebekah Maxwell, Matthew LaPlante, Benjamin LaPlante, Landon Redd and Gabrielle Redd; sisters, Louise Rahilly of Fayetteville and Frances Kelly of Lillington; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 at O’Quinn-Peebles- Phillips Funeral Home and other times at the home.

Memorials may be made to Ephesus Presbyterian Church, 530 Peach Farm Road, Lillington, NC 27546.

