American Legion Auxiliary Has Program On Americanism

.

Commander Eric

Sinclair is the speaker.

The February meeting of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 59 was held at the Legion post home on Jonesboro Road in Dunn. President Brenda Page called the meeting to order and welcomed all.

The opening prayer was prayed by Carolyn Hall followed by the pledge to the flag recited in unison by the members. The group joined together in singing “God Bless America,” afterward the Auxiliary Preamble was recited. Cindy Godwin presided over the POW/MIA Empty Chair Ceremony as required by Resolution 288.

Shirley Sinclair gave the secretary’s report. Members were encouraged to pay their dues. President Page gave the treasurer’s report in the absence of Becky Hartley.

President Page welcomed Commander Eric Sinclair as the speaker. Commander Sinclair informed the ladies about a few of the resolutions that are before Congress pertaining to Americanism and the importance of each of them.

The American Legion pledges support to: The United States Constitution; patriot holidays; “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the national anthem; the placement of American flags on veterans’ graves in national cemeteries; school prayer; placement of the American flag in the nation’s school classrooms; Pledge of Allegiance recital correctly; and a constitutional amendment to protect the United States flag.

President Page thanked Commander Sinclair for informing the ladies with the facts that are before Congress.

In old business, the Veterans Hospital needs were discussed. A motion was made and passed to purchase items for the commons area to include coffee, creamer, sugar and popcorn along with lemonade. There was a short discussion on Girls State. Also discussed was the need for volunteers to crochet scarves for N.C. Cares (Operation North State).

New business included helping the men with the reverse drawing meal on March 3. The ladies are also invited to the men’s March meeting on March 1 as this is the 99th birthday of the American Legion. March 17 is the district meeting in Fuquay-Varina. All ladies are encouraged to attend. They will have a fundraiser at Zaxby’s on March 29 for Girls State. Volunteers are needed to welcome customers and bus tables.

Monthly collections included coupons, pop top tabs and Presidents Pennies. Coupons are for overseas commissaries. President Pennies is collected for the four VA hospice centers. Shirley Cannady will deliver veterans birthday baskets.

One of the auxiliary’s longtime members, Frances Jones, will be 100 years old this month. Eric and Shirley Sinclair will celebrate their 64th wedding anniversary.

With no further business, Carolyn Hall prayed the closing prayer. President Page adjourned the meeting.

Shirley Sinclair, seated, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 59 President Brenda Page, standing left, and Commander Eric Sinclair at the American Legion Auxiliary meeting Feb. 6. Commander Sinclair spoke on Americanism during the meeting.

Contributed Photo

