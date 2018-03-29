American Legion Auxiliary Unit 59 Has Program On Community Service

The residents of a home in Erwin were able to escape without serious injury Thursday when their home caught fire and was heavily damaged.

Harnett Couny Sheriff’s Deputy J.B. Jones noticed smoke and flames coming from a home shortly after 9 a.m. He called the Erwin Fire Department and notified residents in time for them to be able to evacuate the scene.

“I was getting something out of my car and I looked up and I saw all the smoke and I realized something was on fire so I came down and helped get the people out,” Deputy Jones said.

Rescue officials were on the scene examining the victims, who were standing outside the home.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen for several blocks from the scene. Along with firefighters from Erwin, Dunn and Coats Fire departments were quickly on the scene. Erwin Police had the road in front of the home blocked for several hours as the flames were extinguished and the scene was secured.

Harnett County Emergency Services Director Jimmy Riddle said the investigation into the fire is ongoing. He said preliminary reports indicate the cause of the fire was accidental.

