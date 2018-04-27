American Legion Auxiliary Unit 59 Holds April Meeting

Contributed Photos

Valerie Newton, from left, of the Lucknow Garden Club, presents a check for beautification to Dunn Middle School Principal Janet Doffermyre, students Reece Daughtry, Kashaun Judkins, Natalia Bahena and Dejah Harmon, garden club members Jeanette Herring and Faye Bass, student Ross Stevens, Assistant Principal Calvetta Dunkins and garden club member Barbara Hartgrove.

Lucknow Garden Club First Vice President Patsy Powell, from left, presents a check for beautification to Triton High School interim Principal Ryan McNeill; back row, students Riley Adkins and Roberto Garcia and teacher Gary Pierce; and in front, students Dulce Ortiz and Anna Coats.

The Lucknow Garden Club of Dunn made three presentations to area schools for beautification. Pictured here at Wayne Avenue Elementary School are Principal Steven McLean; students Drequan Ellis and Ruby Canales holding the check; and First Vice President of the Lucknow Garden Club Patsy Powell.

