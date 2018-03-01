April 27, 1971 — Feb. 27, 2018

ANGIER — Amy Maurice Howard, 46, passed away Feb. 27, 2018, in the loving arms of her mother and father.

Amy was born April 27, 1971, at Wake Medical Hospital in Raleigh. She graduated from Harnett Central High School in 1989.

Amy is survived by her parents, Tony and Bonnie Howard; sister, Jana Gregory and husband Derek; nieces, Jett and Mia Gregory; and an extended family of adoring aunts, uncles and cousins. Amy was a freespirit. Her wit, kindness and big heart will be missed by all who loved her.

Amy was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Tommy and Reecie Gilbert; her paternal grandparents, James and Mary Howard; and cousins, Mark Kearney and Scott Robinson.

A graveside service will be held at Lakeside Memorial Gardens in Angier on Saturday, March 3, 2018, at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the home of Tony and Bonnie Howard.

Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome. com.

Amy Maurice Howard

Comment

comments