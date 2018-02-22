… And Then There Were 2

. Lady Trojans, Raiders will travel to higher seeds in state playoff’s second round.

Triton High School senior forward Christion Green is double teamed on the block, struggling to put the ball on the rim. Stout, homecourt defensive play from the Terry Sanford Bulldogs, like junior DJ Herz, right, led Fayetteville's eighth-ranked team to a half-dozen point win in the opening round of the 3A Men's Basketball State Championship on Tuesday night.

Daily Record Photo/Maggie Hobson

Midway's senior 5-foot-4 point guard Leah Williams (10) put on a Sampson County clinic Tuesday night, scoring 25 points in the Lady Raiders' 2A Women's Basketball State Championship home opener. Her team won easily over North Johnston, 59-37, and will travel to play fifth-ranked East Bladen on Thursday.

Daily Record Photo/Shaun Savarese

Lady Raiders' junior guard JJ Sankey clocks the ball in the final minute of her team's 22-point, first-round state playoff win in Dunn on Tuesday. Midway High School girls varsity head coach Allen McLamb called North Johnston a "good team," but appeared focused on the next round. "I'm happy about the way we came out and played," he said. 'We came out and executed well. We pushed the ball up the court, played good defense and moved off the ball on defense. If we play like that, we can push pretty far into the playoffs.'

Daily Record Photo/Shaun Savarese

Harnett Central girls basketball senior point guard and team captain Maliah Banks floats into the lane for a running layup

during Tuesday night's 7-point home win over West Brunswick. That NCHSAA 3A State playoff win propels the Lady Trojans into the second round of the tournament and on to Gibsonville tomorrow night, where they will face the second-ranked Eastern Guilford Wildcats.

Daily Record Photo/Carol Moniz

