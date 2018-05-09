Anda Barefoot Receives Golden Apple Award

The Education Committee of the Dunn Area Chamber of Commerce presented a Golden Apple Award to Anda Barefoot, biology teacher at Triton High School. Dunn Chamber Vice President of Education Rob Jones and Education Committee member Carnell Robinson, along with Triton High Assistant Principal LaTasha Cromwell made the presentation.

In Mrs. Barefoot’s nomination it was stated, “Mrs. Anda Barefoot is an outstanding biology teacher at Triton High School. She works hard to reach all students and makes sure that her lessons are relevant and engaging. She is a team player that goes above and beyond what is asked of her and does so with a very positive attitude. She has been the recipient of multiple grants that have helped to give students positive educational experiences. Her hard work and drive to make sure all of her students are successful makes her an excellent representative of Triton High School and very deserving of the Golden Apple Award.”

The Golden Apple Award is a chamber program to help recognize the efforts of standout teachers in Dunn Area Schools. Administrators, teachers, counselors, parents and students are encouraged to nominate an outstanding teacher currently teaching full time at a Dunn area public or private school, which is an active member of the Dunn Area Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about the awards or the Education Committee of the Dunn Area Chamber of Commerce, call the chamber office at 910-892-4113 or visit www.DunnChamber.com.

