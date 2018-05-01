Andy G. Jordan, 60

Andy Graham Jordan, 60, of Newton Grove died Sunday, April 29, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivey G. and Zilla B. Jordan; and a brother, Harry Jordan.

Funeral services will be held this evening at 6 at Pleasant Union Christian Church, Newton Grove. The Rev. Debora Stilley will officiate. Interment with a graveside service will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church following the funeral service.

Survivors include sisters, Rita J. Keene and husband Frankie, Elaine Porter and husband Whit of Four Oaks; several nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Debbie Jordan.

Memorials may be made to Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Court, Goldsboro, NC 27534.

Arrangements by West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove.

