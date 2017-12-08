Dear Santa,

I’ve been perfect 360 days. How are all your reindeer? Just a little note before you take off. Hugs. All my love. Merry Christmas. I can’t decide what I want for Christmas.

Love, Andy Tolley, 8 Wade

P.S. Hug Caleb. He is super nice. I’ve been sick.

Dear Santa,

I have been a good boy. I want a Stay Puft Marshmallow Man and Ghostbuster Slime.

Love, Matteo Belandria Donahue, 6 Erwin Student at Gentry Primary

Dear Santa,

My name is Bryan Joseph Wood and I am 7 years old. I am in the second grade at Coats Elementary School and I am in Mrs. Olmstead’s classroom.

For Christmas I would like for you to bring me a laptop, Spin Tires game for my Xbox, Stranded Deep band game, Mods for my games and some surprises. Also if you can, bring my Papa a pair of socks and my bobtail cat Mimi some cat toys, treats and a house for outside so he will stay warm when it gets cold this winter.

I also have a little brother, Liam Matthew Coats, and please bring him some toys too! My Nana says she doesn’t need anything, but if you can, bring her a little something if you will.

I will leave you some cookies and milk for your trip and some reindeer food for all the reindeers! Also, we have stockings hung in our classroom, if you could, bring all my classmates some surprises for their stockings. I have been a good boy all year and have really been trying hard in school to learn and listen to my teacher. Bring her something also! She works very hard to make sure we learn a lot and I love her!

Please remember all the other boys and girls that have been good this year too!

I love you very much and hope you have a safe trip Christmas Eve!

Love, Bryan Joseph Wood

