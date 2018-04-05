Angela V. Williams, 57

Angela Vanessa Williams, 57, of 3667 Holly Grove Road, Dunn, died Saturday, March 31, 2018, at her home.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at Dafford Funeral Home Chapel, 707 E. Edgerton St., Dunn. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery, Dunn.

Survivors include her mother, Ethel C. Williams; a son, Emanuel A. Williams (Elidia); brothers, Tony Williams of Bartow, Fla., Thomas L. Williams of Lakeland, Fla., and Capt. Tony Harris of Phoenix City, Ala.; grandchildren, Kaitlin, Carlos, Araccly, Syria, Dominique and Zaria; and godchildren, Jessica and Toby McDuffie of Dunn.

Viewing will be Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will be present from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Comment

comments