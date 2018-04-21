Angier Baptist To Host Spiritual Renewal Weekend

Angier Baptist Church will host a Spiritual Renewal Weekend Saturday and Sunday. Linda Oliver will be the guest speaker and will also provide special music. The theme is “Everyone Has A Story. What’s Yours?”

Saturday starting at 2 p.m. will be the main assembly, snacks and break-outs.

Sunday starting at 11 a.m. will be the worship hour, followed by a potluck luncheon.

Free child care will be provided.

For more information, call the church office at 919639-6114 or visit www.angierbaptistchurch. come. The church is located at 155 S. Hickory St., Angier.

