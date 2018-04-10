Angier Chamber To Hold Ribbon Cutting April 17

• Other events include a Mother’s Day dinner show May 4 and Movie in the Park, May 18.

On April 17 at 11 a.m., join the Angier Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting at Red Barn Restaurant. As an added benefit to their customers, they will also be open for dinner beginning on Tuesday, April 17. Hours of operation are:

• Monday — 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Tuesday through Saturday — 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m.

• Sunday — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Red Barn Restaurant is located at 123 E. Depot St., Angier.

Chamber Spotlight

This week, the chamber spotlights Angier United Methodist Church, Dixie-Denning Supply Company and Valley Radiology.

• Angier United Methodist is a church called to make disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the World. At its Sunday 10:30 a.m. service, they have a blended style of worship with praise music and traditional hymns and liturgy of the church. You will hear a great message and participate in many timehonored rituals. Holy Communion is served on the first Sunday of the month at each service.

When there is a fifth Sunday of the month, they will have a worship service centered around all types of music.

Angier United Methodist Church is located at 278 S. Wilma St., Angier.

• Dixie-Denning Supply Company is a family-owned and operated company. They service Johnston, Sampson, Wake, Lee, Moore, Cumberland and Harnett counties. They have drivers who have been with the company for years and always put the customer first. Dixie-Denning Supply Company also has a service team that is ready to assist you with installs, repairs or questions.

Dixie-Denning Supply Company is located at 473 S. Raleigh St., Angier.

• Valley Radiology has been helping improve the health of the community for over 50 years by offering an unmatched level of radiology expertise and a focus on patient care.

For those looking for minimally invasive, cost-effective and reliable diagnostic imaging and treatment in Fayetteville, Angier and surrounding areas of North Carolina, Valley Radiology is there to help. They have a staff of radiologists, each board certified by the American Board of Radiology, and one physician’s assistant. In addition, many of their radiologists are fellowshiptrained and hold prestigious certificates of added qualification in cardiovascular radiology, neuroradiology, interventional radiology and more.

Valley Radiology is located at 169 Rawls Road, Angier.

Free CPR Classes

Harnett Health will offer free hands-on CPR classes to the community on Thursday and April 26. There will be a morning session from 9 to 10 or afternoon session from 2 to 3 on both dates. Classes will be held at Betsy Johnson campus at 800 Tilghman Drive, Dunn, in Building 706 (Organizational Development). Interested participants can reach out to clinical educator, John Koral at 910892-1000 ext. 3259 or via email: john.Koral@harnetthealth.org. No RSVP is required but recommended.

Mother’s Day Show

Join the Outskirts Band and performers Paige Johnson, Erica Jones and Scott Johnson for another unforgettable Mother’s Day Show on May 4 and 5! What better gift for that hero of a mother in your life than a great show put on by one of N.C.’s greatest live bands and a delicious buffet meal. Tickets are on sale now and are going fast! Call 919-639-2231 to get yours before it’s too late.

Movie In The Park

The Town of Angier will host a Movie in the Park on Friday, May 18, at 8 p.m. at Depot Square/Ellington Grounds. Bring your blankets and lawn chairs for a great evening of fun. This event is free to the public.

Business After Hours

The Angier Chamber of Commerce announces that Business After Hours will be Tuesday, June 26, from 5:30 until 7 p.m. at the Law Office of Chelly Pennington located at 728-A N. Raleigh St., Angier. The Law Office of Chelly Pennington, PLLC offers legal services in business law, civil litigation, family law, estate planning and traffic law.

