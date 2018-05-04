Angier Church Roof Collapses

• Congregation had prayed about guidance in refurbishing the church.

By TOM WOERNER

Of The Record Staff

The congregation of an Angier church is now looking for ways to recover after the roof on the church collapsed Wednesday causing major destruction.

A passerby reported the collapse of the roof of Black River Grove Missionary Baptist Church to the Angier Fire Department Wednesday afternoon.

Crews arrived to find the roof of the building totally collapsed leaving most of the church in about a 4-foot pile of rubble. Most of the damage is confined to the sanctuary section of the building. A newer building in the rear containing meeting rooms and the pastor’s study did not suffer extensive damage. A bell, weighing approximately 500 pounds, which hangs in the church steeple was also not damaged.

Members of the church held a prayer meeting in the newer part of the building Tuesday night, but there was no one in the building at the time of the collapse.

Pastor Joseph Jones has led the church since 1995 and was at the scene several hours after it collapsed.

“I am devastated. It is worse than I could have imagined,” Mr. Jones said. “I cannot tell how deep this hurts.”

He was thankful there were no injuries.

“It is a miracle that no one was hurt,” Rev. Jones said. “That is a blessing from God.”

He also said the collapse might have been a message from God.

“You have to be careful what you pray for,” Rev. Jones said. “We prayed on Sunday asking God to give us direction about what we should do about refurbishing the church. Maybe this is our message.”

He also said he expects his church to continue its mission.

“This doesn’t phase me because God is with us,” he said. “We are not going to let this pitfall stop us.”

The church is now working with insurance adjusters, according to the Rev. Jones. That will determine the next step for the congregation.

The church has stood at the site near the intersection of Broad Street and N.C. 55 since the 1930s.

Members meet there every other Sunday and there is a regular prayer meeting every Tuesday night. It is not clear what they will do for services on their next scheduled meeting date, Mother’s Day, May 12. Several area churches have offered to help the Black River Grove Missionary Baptist congregation.

