Angier Church’s Future Up In The Air After Roof Collapse

• Congregation had prayed about guidance in refurbishing the church.

By TOM WOERNER

Of The Record Staff

Having a positive attitude is the key to getting through many bad situations and that is a message an Angier pastor insists he and his congregation will continue to show following a disaster last week. Their building is now condemned, but the group says they will continue to move forward.

A passerby reported the collapse of the roof of Black River Grove Missionary Baptist Church to the Angier Fire Department last Wednesday afternoon.

Crews arrived to find the roof of the building totally collapsed leaving most of the church in a 4-foot pile of rubble. Most of the damage is confined to the sanctuary section of the building. A newer building in the rear containing meeting rooms and the pastor’s study did not suffer extensive damage.

A bell, weighing approximately 500 pounds, which hangs in the church steeple was also not damaged.

A bright sign on the door of the building says it is condemned and not safe to be occupied.

Members of the church held a prayer meeting in the newer part of the building Tuesday night before the collapse, but there was no one in the building at the time the roof fell in.

Pastor Joseph Jones has led the church since 1995 and was at the scene several hours after it collapsed.

“I am devastated. It is worse than I could have imagined,” Mr. Jones said. “I cannot tell how deep this hurts.”

The pastor also said the collapse might have been a message from God.

“You have to be careful what you pray for,” Rev. Jones said. “We prayed on Sunday before this happened asking God to give us direction about what we should do about refurbishing the church. Maybe this is our message.”

The pastor said he expects the mission of the church to continue.

“This doesn’t phase me because God is with us,” he said. “We are not going to let this pitfall stop us.”

He was also thankful there were no injuries.

“It is a miracle that no one was hurt,” Rev. Jones said. “That is a blessing from God.”

The church is now working with insurance adjusters, according to Rev. Jones. That will determine the next step for the congregation.

The church has stood at the site near the intersection of Broad Street and N.C. 55 since the 1930s.

Members meet there every other Sunday and there is a regular prayer meeting every Tuesday night. It is not clear what they will do for services on their next scheduled meeting date which is Mother’s Day this Sunday.

Several area churches have offered to help the Black River Grove Missionary Baptist congregation. One of those is Anthem Church. The church’s pastor, Rick Gutierrez, was on the scene shortly after the collapse and said he has talked to the pastor.

He said the future is uncertain.

“They are currently in meetings trying to figure what they’re going to do,” Rev. Gutierrez said.

Pastor Joseph Jones stands outside what is left of his church after it collapsed last Wednesday. Church members are now looking for ways to recover from the disaster.

Daily Record Photos/Tom Woerner

A sign outside Black River Grove Missionary Baptist Church shows the times the church met before the building collapsed last Wednesday. Officials are still working to determine why the nearly 90-year-old structure collapsed.

The Angier Black River Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Broad Street in Angier, shown here, collapsed last Wednesday.There were no injuries in the collapse.

Comment

comments