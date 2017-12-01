Angier High Class Of ’77 Celebrates Reunion

Class of ’77 was final class to graduate from Angier High School

Members of the Angier High School Class of 1977 celebrated their 40th reunion.

The Class of 1977 was the final class to graduate from Angier High School prior to the Harnett County high school consolidation.

All of the stops were pulled out at the home of Terry and Sheila Byrd for the first reunion of the last graduating class. Purple and gold, the school colors of the Angier Bulldogs, reigned amidst the memorabilia dating back to their elementary days.

A poignant part of the evening was when helium balloons were released in memory of class members who have passed away. It was a meaningful evening for alumni as they reconnected and shared memories of the special place and people of Angier High School.

In attendance were graduates Bonnie Adams Hampton, June Adams Eason, Stella Ballentine, Jeff Barnes, Terry Byrd, Paula Collier, Marcia Collins Aldridge, Annette Cutts Blanchard, Teresa Dean Wilkins, Tammy Howard Barefoot, Cindy Johnson Smith, Wendy Jones, Barry Lewis, Karen McDuffie Walker, Trent McKay, Mark Myatt, Ronnie Olive, Cathy Partin Tilley, Teresa Ragland McKoy, Sherrie Upchurch Matthews, Penny Wilson Pleasant, Trent Wilson, Jeff Wimberly, Carolyn Ellerbe, Laura Purcell Gee, Shelby Capps and Donna Wilkins; and teachers Brenda Blalock and Joel Ray Adams.

Members of the Angier High School Class of 1977 met for a reunion at the home of Terry and Sheila Byrd.

Submitted Photo

Comment

comments