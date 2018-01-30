Angier Lions To Hold Golf Ball Drop March 3

• Proceeds help qualified individuals receive eye exams and glasses.

The Angier Lions Club will host its annual golf ball drop Saturday, March 3, beginning at 10 a.m. Tickets are $5 each. Firstplace prize is $500 and secondplace prize is $100. Call 919-6694307 for tickets. Proceeds will go to help qualified individuals receive eye exams and glasses. The Angier Lions Club supports the Boys and Girls Home, the MIRA Foundation (seeing eye dogs), Camp Dogwood, Clinical Research for the Blind and many others.

Chamber Highlights

This week the chamber highlights Gordon Springle, Harnett County Partnership Children, and Langley Gymnastics Training Center LLC.

• Gordon Springle graduated from Campbell University. He had a successful career with North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance Company and retired with them after 35 years of service.

He was on the Harnett County Library Board when the county built a new library in Lillington. He is a also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Angier. Mr. Springle is a Harnett County commissioner who represents District 4 with his term expiring in 2020. Mr. Springle is located at 540 Tippet Road, Angier.

• The Harnett County Partnership for Children (HCPC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, public/private organization designed to provide programs and services for young children ages birth to 5 and their families in Harnett County. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for young children and families in Harnett County through community based programs focusing on health, education and family support. N.C. Pre-K applications for the upcoming school year (2018-2019) will be available after April 1.

For more information, contact their office at 910-893-2344. Harnett County Partnership for Children is located at 170 Pine State St., Lillington.

• Langley Gymnastics Training Center LLC is one of the largest training facilities in North Carolina. Their space now even includes batting cages and full-sized indoor basketball/soccer courts. On Feb. 8 and Feb. 22, they are offering Morning Open Gym with trampolines, music, foam pits and more for children ages 4 to 15.

The cost is $8 per child. Langley Gymnastics is located at 174 W. Smithfield St., and can be reached by calling 919-639-8288.

Practices Canceled

All Angier Parks and Recreation practices scheduled for Feb. 3 have been canceled due to make up games.

Awards Banquet

The Angier Chamber of Commerce 62nd annual Awards Banquet will be held at Barclay Villa on Tuesday, March 6, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Now is the time to get your nominations in for Man, Woman, and/or Small and Large Business of the Year. Email angiercc@ angierchamber.org or stop by 24 E. Depot St., Angier, for an application.

Tickets are $30 for members of the chamber and $40 for nonmembers.

Included in the price of the tickets is entertainment along with a catered buffet meal.

The Angier Chamber of Commerce would love to highlight and promote your business before, during, and after the 62nd annual Awards Banquet. We are very excited about this event and encourage your company or organization to participate through sponsorship of this timeless tradition for our community.

Four levels of sponsorship are available:

• Corporate Level — $1,000 (comes with eight free tickets to the banquet)

• Platinum Level — $500 (comes with six free tickets to the banquet)

• Gold Level — $250 (comes with four free tickets to the banquet)

• Silver Level — $100 (comes with two free tickets to the banquet) Career, College Promise Open House Tenth- and 11th-grade Harnett County high school students and families are invited to attend Career and College Promise Open House hosted by Central Carolina Community College on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. The open house will take place at the Harnett Main Campus, Miriello Building located at 1075 E. Cornelius Harnett Blvd. in Lillington.

Career and College Promise offers tuition-free college classes for qualifying high school students. The open house will showcase all the programs available to Harnett County school students. For more information, call 919-718-7370.

Sweetheart Show Set Feb. 9 Join Paige Johnson and the rest of Country on the Outskirts of Town for their annual Sweetheart Show on Friday, Feb. 9 and Saturday, Feb. 10. It will be a great place to bring that special someone or your best friends to enjoy a delicious meal and a wonderful show of live music from one of the best bands in the southeast.

Friday night, dinner will begin at 6:30 and the show will begin at 7:30.

Saturday night, dinner will begin at 6 and the show at 7. Tickets are $30 each, including a buffet meal and two-hour show. They are going fast so call 919639-2231 to get your tickets today.

