The Town of Angier will host a Movie in the Park Friday, May 18, at Depot Square/Ellington Grounds. Come out and enjoy a free outdoor showing of Disney/Pixar’s Oscarwinning animated film “Coco.”

Manna Church Capital Area will be on-hand to provide free popcorn for those in attendance. Bring the whole family and be sure to bring your blankets or lawn chairs for seating. Showtime will begin around 8 p.m.

