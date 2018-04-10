Annie M. West, 94

Annie Mae West, 94, of 2011 Chad Place, Angier, died Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at her home.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Dafford Funeral Home Chapel, 50 Tippett Road, Angier, by Pastor Jeffrey A. Davis, eulogist. Burial will be at Angier Community Cemetery.

Survivors include her children, James O. West, Betty Shuler and Deborah West; grandchildren, Glen West of Arkansas, Bobby Evans Jr. of Raleigh, Linda West of New Jersey and Mashell West of Arkansas; great-grandchildren, Soraya Shuler, Maurice Shuler, Alika Shuler, Kenny Ballard and Abul Ballard; great-great-grandchildren, Rahnell Dawson, Jalin, Jarod Sampson, James, Dornel, Mosheree, Danielle West, Jahard and Little Glen; and several nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

