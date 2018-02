There will be a Midway Area Churches Association meeting of pastors and members tonight at 7 at Mt. Carmel PFWB Church. Every pastor in MACA is invited to come and represent your church at this meeting. The MACA Executive Ministry would like to meet the new pastors who have come into the community churches, as well.

Mt. Carmel is located at N.C. 242, Dunn.



