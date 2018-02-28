ANNOUNCEMENTS You’re Invited To Sign A Memorial Book In Honor Of Rev. Billy Graham

• Book available to sign through Monday at Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home.

Local funeral homes in the Dignity Memorial network in North Carolina will host memorial book signing events in honor of the Rev. Billy Graham. The community is invited to visit local participating funeral homes to sign memorial books and share messages of condolence, remembrance and memoriam for Rev. Graham.

You may sign the book through Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home, 401 W. Cumberland St., Dunn.

Throughout his life Rev. Graham inspired millions around the world with his messages of hope and unity. Dignity Memorial funeral homes are honored to provide the opportunity for members of the community to share the many ways Rev. Graham has impacted their lives.

