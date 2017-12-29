Anthony D. “Carlos” James, 60, of 205 E. Moon Circle, Dunn, died Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, at his home.

Graveside services will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Resthaven Cemetery, Dunn, by Elder Dannie Robinson.

Survivors include his mother, Edith G. Williams of Dunn; sister, Vivian Gibson of Winston-Salem; brother, Carl West of Virginia; niece, Tiffany Morrison (Robert) of Winston-Salem; and nephews, Marshall Gibson of San Diego, Calif., and Alton James of Fayetteville.

Viewing will be today from 2 to 7 p.m. at Dafford Funeral Home, Dunn.

