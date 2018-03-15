Anthony D. Johnson Jr., 26, of 170 Callie Coats Lane, Angier, died Thursday, March 8, 2018, at Transitions Hospice Care, Raleigh.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Cynthia Johnson.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at Cape Fear “A” Conference Headquarters, 25 Beaver Road, Erwin, by Pastor Wilbert Amerson. Burial will be at Angier Community Cemetery.

Survivors include his parents, Anthony and Stephanie Johnson of the home; brothers, Kewon Cooke (Kishana) of Holly Springs and Lakeem Lane of Rochester, N.Y.; sisters, Kayla Johnson of the home, Ivona Cooke of Hartford, Conn., LaQuitta Lane and Laterica Lane, both of Angier; paternal grandmother, Eliza Johnson (Leroy) of Angier; and maternal grandmother, Peggy Smith of Hartford.

Viewing will be Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Conference Headquarters.

Arrangements by Dafford Funeral Home, Angier.

Anthony D. Johnson Jr.

