Applications Being Accepted For Leadership Harnett

Deadline to apply for class of 2018 is Jan. 31.

The application period is now open for Leadership Harnett class of 2018. The deadline to apply is Jan 31.

Leadership Harnett is open to anyone who lives or works in Harnett County and is essential both for longtime county leaders and those who are looking for ways to get more involved in their community. The eight-month program runs from March through October each year and aims to educate and inspire a diverse group of future leaders who are representative of the county’s population.

Sessions are held the fourth Wednesday of each month and take participants to points of interest across Harnett County to learn about topics including education, business and industry, human needs and health care, local government, recreation and tourism and agriculture.

The cost to participate in Leadership Harnett is $400, which may be paid by a participant’s employer, but the program does offer scholarships to those who express a need.

To learn more about Leadership Harnett and apply for admission in the Class of 2018, go to www.leadershipharnett.com/ about. For more information, contact Brian Haney at bhaney@harnett.org or 910893-7555.

