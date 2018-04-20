April Is STD Awareness Month

While sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) affect individuals of all ages, STDs take a particularly heavy toll on young people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that youth ages 15-24 account for half of the 20 million new sexually transmitted infections that occur in the United States each year. In the United States, 1-in-5 new HIV diagnoses were in young people aged 13-24 years. Despite the disproportionate number of new HIV infections occurring among youth, the percentage tested for HIV is low compared to other age groups.

Many adolescents do not receive key clinical preventive services. Increased use of clinical preventive services could improve the health of adolescents and promote healthy lifestyles that will enable them to achieve their full potential, according to public health officials with the Harnett County Health Department. Youth-serving organizations can help young people adopt behaviors that reduce their risk for HIV, STDs, pregnancy and other related health problems. Some ways to encourage youth to stay healthy is to teach them about HIV/AIDS and other STDs, promote communication between youth and their parents, and support access to confidential HIV counseling and testing services.

Chlamydia is a common sexually transmitted disease that can infect both men and women. In Harnett County, there were 659 newly diagnosed cases of chlamydia and 178 cases of gonorrhea reported in Harnett County. This was an increase in comparison to the number of cases reported in 2016. The number of chlamydia and gonorrhea cases have been increasing for the past three years. The numbers are staggering, but public health officials are working to decrease the steady climb in STD rates. Targeted efforts that public health officials have implemented include increasing the number of screening clinics. The health department provides access to free sexually transmitted disease prevention and treatment services, which are key to reducing sexually transmitted diseases. Public health officials are working to expand community education and outreach efforts to promote prevention and risk reduction. Also officials are working to ensure young people know how to protect themselves against HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases. To have the most positive impact on adolescent health, parents, schools and communities must work together to help raise awareness about sexually transmitted diseases, and provide correct information and access to resources for screening and prevention. For more information, contact the health department at 910-893-7550 or log onto the health department’s website www.harnett.org/health

