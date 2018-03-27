Arnold E. ‘Earl’ Saunders, 96

Arnold Eriel “Earl” Saunders, 96, of Willow Spring died Sunday, March 25, 2018, at his home.

He was born Sept. 25, 1921, in Ashley Heights, Hoke County, the first son of the late Paul V. and Lois Fish Saunders. He retired from C.C. Mangum Inc. as vice president of the Asphalt Division in 1985. After retirement, he and his wife traveled the United States extensively. In addition to traveling, he was an avid bluegrass music fan and enjoyed putting old motors and machines in working order that others thought could not be repaired. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Ruby McLean Saunders; son, Paul Larry Saunders; sister, Eunice Saunders Carroll; and brother, Kemp Saunders.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier. Burial will immediately follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Fuquay-Varina. Visitation will take place from 1 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service.

Survivors include his daughters, Linda S. Blackwelder and husband Scott, Deborah S. West and husband David, all of Fuquay-Varina; grandchildren, Paul Larry Saunders Jr. of Illinois, Melanie Howard Ernst and husband Buck of Comer, Ga., Felecia Howard Hipp and husband Greg of Fuquay-Varina, Sunny Blackwelder Lee and husband Cam, and Shan Blackwelder Brown, all of Wilmington, Kristie Bullock Akins, Jim Bullock and fiancée Sharon, all of Fuquay-Varina; great-grandchildren, T.J. Bullock, Lauden Ernst, Kolby Medlin, Wyatt Medlin, Lizzie Akins, Rylee Ernst and Will Akins; sisters, Josephine Saunders of New York, Inez Alexakos of Virginia, Jeanette Lucas and husband Joe of Maryland; and sister-in-law, Doris Tucker of Florida.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

