Around The Region:

Midway Raiders record: (3-3, 1-1)

Tuesday, March 20 – At Clinton, Won 12-0 Monday, March 27 – At James Kenan Wednesday, March 28 – At home, against Triton Friday, March 30 – DHC Easter Tournament: At Sara Law SB Complex Field 2, against Washington

Triton Hawks record: (9-0, 3-0)

Thursday, March 22 – At home, against Western Harnett: Won, 6-0 Friday, March 23 – At home, against Union Pines: Won, 6-1 Tuesday, March 27 – At Union Pines Wednesday, March 28 – At Midway

Harnett Central Trojans record: (4-3, 3-0)

Tuesday, March 22 – At home, against Lee County: Won, 8-3 Friday, March 23 – At Southern Lee: Won, 14-1 Monday, March 26 – At Panther Creek Tuesday, March 27 – At home, against Southern Lee Thursday, March 29 – At South Johnston

South Johnston Trojans record: (4-3, 1-0)

Thursday, March 22 – At home, against Clayton: Won, 13-3 Friday, March 23 – At home, against North Johnston: Lost, 10-3 Monday, March 26 – At home, against Pine Forest Tuesday, March 27 – At Clayton Thursday, March 29 – At home, against Harnett Central

