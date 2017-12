Dear Santa,

My name is Wesley Johnson. I am 13. I have tried to be good. For Christmas I would like a Crow Call, pellet gun, PlayStation and a truck.

I would also like some cargo pants. Last, I would like for you to bring my dad something real nice. Can you also bring my uncle, Scott, and aunt, Kim, a little something? We will be sure to leave you some candy and milk.

Wesley Johnson, 13

