Ashley N. Martin, 30

Ashley Nicole Martin, 30, of Dunn died Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, at Sampson Regional Medical Center, Clinton.

She was born on Aug. 22, 1987, in Gastonia to Donna Clark and the late Rodney Earl Martin. She enjoyed swimming at the beach and listening to her music. She was an avid writer.

The family held a Celebration of Life service on Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. at Cape Fear Walking Trail.

Survivors include her fiance, Patrick Burnette; son, Alexander Burnette; daughter, Allison Burnette; mother, Donna Clark; stepmother, Deann Webb; sisters, Amy Martin and Jeremy Horne, Chelsea Martin and Mike Paulino, Jessie Martin, Samantha West and husband Jimmy West II; brother, Steve Horne; nieces, Chloe Martin and Kylea Adams; and nephew, Zachary Horne.

Arrangements by Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home.

Comment

comments