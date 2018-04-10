Astros Open In Buies Creek Thursday

A trooper with the N.C. Highway Patrol suffered minor injuries in a three-car accident between Dunn and Coats Saturday.

According to N.C. Highway Patrol Public Information Officer 1st Sgt. Michael Baker, Sgt. B.O. Johnson was involved in a collision as he traveled north on Red Hill Church Road near the intersection with Three Bridge Road just after 4 p.m.

First Sgt. Baker said Sgt. Johnson began to reduce speed when he saw debris in the roadway.

The driver of a Ford sport utility vehicle, traveling south on Red Hill Church Road, observed the debris and also began to reduce speed. The driver of a third car, an Acura sport utility vehicle, also traveling south, failed to reduce speed and hit the Ford SUV in the rear.

As a result of the collision, the Ford SUV traveled left of center and struck the trooper’s car.

Sgt. Johnson received minor injuries in the accident and was transported to a local hospital and released.

The driver of the Ford SUV was identified as Velton Stone Sr., 76, of Coats.

The driver of the Acura SUV was identified as Amanda Sanders, 37, of Clayton.

Both of the sport utility vehicle drivers were treated for minor injuries.

Ms. Sanders was charged with driving while impaired, failure to reduce speed and possession of drug paraphernalia.

