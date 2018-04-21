Avery Grove To Hold Spring Revival

Dr. Otis T. McMillian will be the guest evangelist for the spring revival April 25- 27 at Avery Grove AME Zion Church located at 2391 Freedom Road in Smithfield. The revival will begin at 7 each night with choirs from various churches providing the music.

Dr. McMillian has served as a pastor in the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church for more than 30 years. Presently, he serves as the director of the Department of Church Growth and Development for the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church International. The department houses several ministries which include Evangelism, Church Extension and Home Missions.

Dr. McMillan has a Master of Divinity and a Doctor of Theology. In addition, he has published several books, delivered powerful seminars and workshops across the world, and produced several musical CDs and DVDs.

Members and the Rev. Dr. Rosa Smith-Williams, pastor of Avery Grove, invite the community and friends to attend and be a part of this time of praise and worship.

McMillian

