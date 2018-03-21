Aviation Art Contest And Daylight Saving Time Safety

This Week At NCDOT

RALEIGH — The following are highlights from this week at the N.C. Department of Transportation. The stories below are also featured in NCDOT Now, the department’s weekly newscast.

Aviation Art Contest

Students from all across the state recently looked to the sky for inspiration as part of the North Carolina aviation art contest. A record 1,200 entries were submitted this year, representing 130 schools from across the state.

The annual contest is sponsored by NCDOT’s Division of Aviation to engage young people in aviation and aeronautics. The theme this year was “Flight into the Future.”

This year’s winners are:

. Victoria Raggio from Charlotte in the Junior division;

. Hong Suk Choi of Cary in the Intermediate division; and

. Hyunmin Ra from Fayetteville in the Senior division Along with a certificate and recognition from the state, the top three entries in each age group will now be judged in the national competition and have the chance to compete internationally.

For more information on the contest or aviation in our state, visit the Division of Aviation’s website. Daylight Saving Time Safety

With the sun now coming up later due to Daylight Saving Time, it’s important to remember to keep an eye out for pedestrians and bicyclists who may be hard to spot in the mornings.

Drivers should look before backing up in parking lots or driveways, and turn their headlights on for greater visibility. Pedestrians should only cross the street at an intersection or crosswalk. Wearing reflective clothing and carrying a flashlight will also help in making our roadways safe for those driving and walking or bicycling.

I-95 IMAP Service

As of March 16, stranded motorists along Interstate 95 between the South Carolina line and Johnston County can now request help from the State Farm Safety Patrol by dialing *HP.

The primary purpose of the patrols is to clear stalled vehicles that are slowing down traffic or pose a hazard on the highways. The Safety Patrol trucks have lighted arrow boards, warning lights and supplies to quickly help drivers.

The new service area will also cover Robeson and Cumberland counties.

For more information about NCDOT Now, contact the NCDOT Communications Office at 919707-2660. Additional news stories from throughout the week can be found on NCDOT.gov.

Comment

comments