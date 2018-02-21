Baptist Grove Men To Host Barbecue Friday

• Chamber’s 62nd Awards Banquet coming up March 6

Baptist Grove Baptist Men will host a barbecue Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. There will be barbecue pork and barbecue chicken available for eat-in or take-out. The cost is $8 per plate. Local delivery will be available for orders of five or more plates. All monies raised will be used to furnish aid to local families and local missions.

Baptist Grove Baptist Church is located at 6140 Christian Light Road, Fuquay-Varina. For more information, contact the church office at 919-552-8592.

Chamber Highlights

This week the chamber highlights the Angier Lions Club, Sew There! Quilts and More, and Gregory Vineyards.

• The Angier Lions Club’s purpose is to create and foster a spirit of understanding among people of the world; promote principles of good government and good citizenship; take an active interest in the civic, cultural, social and moral welfare of the community; unite members in the bonds of friendship, good fellowship and mutual understanding; provide a forum for open discussion of matters of public interest; encourage service-minded people to serve their community without personal financial reward; and to encourage efficiency and promote high ethical standards in commerce, industry, professions, public works and private endeavors.

They will host their annual golf ball drop Saturday, March 3, beginning at 10 a.m. Tickets are $5 each. First-place prize is $500 and second-place prize is $100. Call 919-669-4307 for tickets. Proceeds will go to help qualified individuals receive eye exams and glasses.

The Angier Lions Club supports the Boys and Girls Home, the MIRA Foundation (seeing eye dogs), Camp Dogwood, Clinical Research for the Blind and many others.

• Sew There! Quilts and More opened in January 2017 as a fabric store focusing on quilting and crafts. The owner, Bonnie Glover, has been a crafter most of her life. She began quilting in 2011, fell in love and wanted her own shop from that moment. Some of the fabrics they carry are Quilting Treasures, Michael Miller, Windham, Wilmington Fabrics, Moda, Susy Bee and more. They carry Janome sewing machines, including smaller kid size for those little ones who are wanting to learn and graduate up to quilting and monogramming machines. They also offer servicing needs for any type machine you might have through one of their local vendors. They will offer classes for various levels in quilting and other crafts. They will also offer classes for kids as well and some “Mommy and Me” things throughout the year.

Sew There! Quilts and More is located at 27 E. Depot St., Angier, and can be reached by calling 919-331-2499.

• Gregory Vineyards is North Carolina’s 106th winery, and offers you a fine selection of muscadine wines and juices. Their quiet country setting is a beautiful place to host a party, wedding or any other special event. They encourage you to come in, sit by the fire, and enjoy a glass of Sunset. When the weather’s nice, spend time on their wine porch which overlooks the vineyard and ponds. Gregory Vineyards features lakefront vineyards, a winery, distillery, tasting room and Lane’s Seafood & Steak House. Learn the art of making wine, moonshine, brandy and fortified wines.

Gregory Vineyards is located at 275 Bowling Spring Drive, Angier, and can be reached by calling 919-894-7700.

Food Truck Friday

Food Truck Friday is back at Go Go Auto Sales this Friday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. STUFT will be back in town with its loaded baked potatoes and other goodies!

Go Go Auto Sales is located at 8621 N.C. 55 South, Angier.

Awards Banquet

The Angier Chamber of Commerce 62nd annual Awards Banquet will be held at Barclay Villa on Tuesday, March 6, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for members of the chamber and $40 for non-members. Included in the price of the tickets is entertainment along with a catered buffet meal.

Business After Hours

The Angier Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that Business After Hours is back at on March 27 from 5:30 until 7 p.m. Business After Hours is a great opportunity to make new connections, expand your network, and get an inside look at APW Flooring. APW Flooring and Home Remodeling is a full-service home improvement company that has been providing flooring, home remodeling and construction management in North Carolina since 1973. For more than 40 years, APW Flooring and Home Remodeling has offered a wide range of construction services in North Carolina.

APW Flooring and Home Remodeling owner Adam Raynor received his North Carolina General Contractor’s License through his vast residential and commercial construction and home improvement experience and education from East Carolina University. Adam has a great team that work together from one central location. He also has longstanding relationships with top subcontractors in the area that contribute to the projects at all levels and as needed. APW has a full-service showroom with interior designers and construction specialists.

Bring your business card on March 27 from 5:30 until 7 p.m. for a chance to win a great door prize.

APW Flooring is located at 725 N. Raleigh St., Angier.

‘American Pickers’ “American Pickers” is coming to North Carolina! If you have antiques that are unique, they want to hear from you. They can be contacted by calling 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878), or email AmericanPickers@cineflix. com.

